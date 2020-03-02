DHS says testing for Covid 19 Coronavirus can be done in-state

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided an update on the Covid 19 Coronavirus Monday, including the news that test kits can now be checked in-state. “The UW Madison campus is where the State Laboratory of Hygiene is, and then also the City of Milwaukee Health Department Lab,” said State Health Officer Jean Ayers. Previously, […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.