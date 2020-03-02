DHS says testing for Covid 19 Coronavirus can be done in-state
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services provided an update on the Covid 19 Coronavirus Monday, including the news that test kits can now be checked in-state. “The UW Madison campus is where the State Laboratory of Hygiene is, and then also the City of Milwaukee Health Department Lab,” said State Health Officer Jean Ayers. Previously, […]
Source: WRN.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Nekoosa man charged with homicide in January death of girlfriend’s adult daughter2 hours ago
- Klobuchar misfires with Wisconsin voter suppression claim3 hours ago
- DHS says testing for Covid 19 Coronavirus can be done in-state3 hours ago
- Court record: Man planned deadly attack on Appleton woman, 3-year-old child for a week4 hours ago
- Budenholzer, Antetokounmpo honored by NBA6 hours ago
- Proper handwashing is critical preventative measure amid Coronavirus concerns7 hours ago
- Cashton Man Taken to Hospital after One Vehicle Crash7 hours ago
- Wonewoc Pair Involved in Colombia County Accident7 hours ago
- Saturday Morning Accident Led to Power Outages in Wilton Kendall Areas7 hours ago
- January All Milk Prices Dips to $19.4015 hours ago
- Most Other Farm Commodities Rise in Price15 hours ago
- Malchine Farms Among GROWMARK Enduring Farm Recipients15 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.