DHS says Pfizer boosters are readily available

Booster vaccination doses for many people who got the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available. Dr. Ryan Westergard with the state Department of Health Services notes an initial vaccine series does remain highly effective. “We are prolonging or extending the potency or the high level effectiveness of the vaccines, which are effective to begin with […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.