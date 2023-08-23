DHS says know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke

With the hottest temperatures of the year in much of the state, it’s important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include faintness or dizziness, excessive sweating with cool, pale clammy skin, nausea or vomiting, rapid, weak pulse and muscle cramps. In that situation, you should move to […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.