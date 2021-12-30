DHS reports Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin has exceeded 10,000 coronavirus deaths over the course of in global pandemic. The Department of Health Services reported Wednesday that that the state has recorded 10,014 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with an additional 1,105 are considered to be probable COVID-19 deaths. Today’s #COVID19_WI update. #Wisconsin has reached another grim milestone in this pandemic, with more […] Source: WRN.com







