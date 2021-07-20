DHS reports the highest one-day COVID-19 case count in over two months
The state reported 451 new cases on Tuesday, the highest mark since May 17.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes enters crowded 2022 Democratic race for U.S. Senate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2021 at 9:11 PM
Mandela Barnes, 34, stressed his Milwaukee roots and vowed to 'change the game,' joining a crowded Democratic field trying to unseat Ron Johnson.
-
-
'I know there was shots fired.' Witness in campground-killings trial was off-duty...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 8:44 PM
Prosecutor calls first witnesses in trial of Raymand Vannieuwenhoven of Lakewood, accused of killing a Green Bay couple in 1976.
-
Oneida organic farm, cannery and retail store are making Indigenous foods the Indigenous...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 7:52 PM
Here's how the Oneida Cannery and agricultural community are providing food security and sovereignty for the Wisconsin tribe.
-
Hazy skies from Canadian wildfires make for picturesque sunrise, sunset but lead to air...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 7:45 PM
Smoke from wildfires burning in Ontario and Manitoba, Canada are being blown over the Great Lakes region.
-
Fact check: Karofsky's factory farm cow waste claim is heavy on the bull
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2021 at 6:24 PM
Justice Karofsky says "A farm with 2,500 dairy cattle is similar in waste load to a city of 411,000 people."
-
Discover Green Bay: Tourism and visitors agency launches new name, logo
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 6:00 PM
The former Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau has a new name and a new logo.
-
Airlines out of Austin Straubel make it easier for fans to get to Green Bay Packers road...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM
United, Sun Country offer direct flights to three Packers road game cities.
-
'It'll be nice to get back to work': At 87, Frankie Valli is eager for Friday's concert...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 20, 2021 at 4:19 PM
Frankie Valli's show at Resch Center Theatre is his first in a year and a half. "It'll be nice to get back to work," the 87-year-old legend said.
