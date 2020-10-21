DHS reports new single day record for COVID-19 deaths

Wisconsin set another single day record for COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday. The state Department of Health Services reported 48 deaths due to coronavirus. There were also 4,205 new cases of COVID-19 reported, as DHS continued to process a backlog of data from a weekend outage of its reporting system. 48 more Wisconsinites have lost their […]

