DHS reports largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic

Wisconsin has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 detections since the start of the pandemic. (Raymond Neupert) 11-hundred and 17 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday. “This is the largest single-day increase in new cases Wisconsin has ever seen and it’s a good reminder that each of us needs to do all we can to […]

Source: WRN.com







