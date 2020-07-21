DHS reports largest single day increase in COVID-19 cases since start of pandemic
Wisconsin has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 detections since the start of the pandemic. (Raymond Neupert) 11-hundred and 17 new cases were confirmed on Tuesday. “This is the largest single-day increase in new cases Wisconsin has ever seen and it’s a good reminder that each of us needs to do all we can to […]
Source: WRN.com
Packers season ticket holders have July 31 deadline to decide if they'll opt in on games
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 11:11 PM
Season ticket holders will be first in line to buy tickets to games, but they might not all get them. And they'll face new rules at Lambeau.
In a race for COVID treatment, hydroxychloroquine often went to poorly designed trials...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2020 at 10:00 PM
Clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine and other Covid-19 treatments are small and not meeting high standards. It's unclear whether side effects are reported.
Green Bay Packers report record half-billion dollars in revenue for 2019-20
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Packers had another record-setting financial year and might get through pandemic year without tapping reserve fund.
Current and former state and local leaders launching effort to boost absentee voting,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2020 at 9:42 PM
Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, and former Republican Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen are at the head of a bipartisan group known as VoteSafe WI.
Packers estimate maximum 12,000 fans will be allowed at games this season
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 8:49 PM
Packers season ticket holders will be contacted this week about whether they want to attend games this season.
COVID-19 forces cancellation of Artstreet 2020 in downtown Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM
The 39th annual Artstreet was scheduled to kick off Aug. 28 but organizers are instead planning a "Crawl" to showcase artists.
Democrats reportedly cite Ron Johnson probe in demand for FBI briefing on foreign...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2020 at 8:42 PM
Democrats warned an investigation led by Sen. Ron Johnson has become a tool for "laundering" a foreign interference campaign aimed at damaging Joe Biden.
Mark Murphy: Packers 2020 season 'will be very different'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 21, 2020 at 8:13 PM
Mark Murphy, Green Bay Packers president and CEO, talks about how the 2020 season likely will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
