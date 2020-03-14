DHS reports 27 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases as of Saturday

The number of positive COVID-19 coronavirus tests in Wisconsin is now at 27, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Saturday. with one of those having recovered. New case counts and new guidance. Get the information you need to protect yourself and your family: https://t.co/RMFK9qifWu #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/GaakA93gbt — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) March 14, 2020 This is […]

