DHS reports 18 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported on Friday that the number of positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus has reached 18 total statewide. DHS confirms that the virus has reached new counties, including Racine, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties. We have increase in case counts to tell you about, and new guidance. Get the latest on […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.