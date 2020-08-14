DHS recommends no fans for all Packers games

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary designee Andrea Palm says there shouldn’t be fans in the stands at Lambeau field this year. “We are not encouraging mass gatherings . . . a stadium event, generally speaking is a mass gathering,” Palm said during a media conference call on Thursday. “It’s hard to physically distance in […]

Source: WRN.com







