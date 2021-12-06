DHS:  Omicron COVID-19 Variant Confirmed In Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has confirmed the first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant in this state. A man in Milwaukee County tested positive following a recent trip to South Africa. Doctors say the man is fully vaccinated and had recently received a booster shot. The Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa and has been classified as a variant of concern by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta. The patient’s name and medical condition haven’t been released.

