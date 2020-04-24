DHS now tracking Wisconsin COVID-19 recoveries
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is now able to report the number of people believed to have recovered from COVID-19. DHS defines recovery as those who meet at least one of these criteria: Documentation of resolved symptoms Documentation of release from public health isolation 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis According to DHS, […]
World Dairy Expo to Decide Fate of 2020 Show by July 1
on April 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM
Coordinators of World Dairy Expo have given themselves a deadline of July 1 to determine if the 2020 show will go on as scheduled.
Laubscher Joins Edge Dairy Co-op's Member Services Team
on April 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM
The Green Bay-based Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative has announced the hiring of Lauren Laubscher, who will deliver member engagement and verification services for members throughout the Midwest.
Farm Center Mental Health Vouchers Poised to Exceed 2019 Totals
on April 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM
The Wisconsin Farm Center is close to issuing more farmer mental health counseling vouchers so far in 2020 than what was asked for during each of the past two years.
PDPW to Offer Spanish Version of The Dairy Signal
on April 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is expanding the information offered through its new Dairy Signal series each week to the hispanic-speaking members of the industry.
USDA Approves Program to Feed Kids in Wisconsin
on April 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM
U.
All businesses could resume operations with coronavirus mitigation strategies under WMC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 6:27 PM
WMC shared its Back to Business plan Friday — the same day Gov. Tony Evers' initial stay-at-home order was set to expire.
Green Bay coronavirus updates: Green Bay creates $100K pandemic relief fund for small...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 24, 2020 at 6:22 PM
Employers can apply for up to $5,000 or $10,000 each depending on their company size.
High Cliff State Park had record crowds before state closed it over the coronavirus...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on April 24, 2020 at 6:15 PM
The park recorded 51,000 visitors in March and 45,500 in the first week of April, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.
Crowds gathering at state Capitol to protest restrictions, risking their health
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 24, 2020 at 5:56 PM
Friday's protest is the third in Wisconsin in less than a week.
