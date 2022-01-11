DHS letter urges K-12 administrators to adopt tougher COVID mitigation strategies

Wisconsin school districts are being asked to step up their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. A letter to school administrators from the Department of Health Services urges them to require masks for everyone, follow the CDC’s new quarantine guidelines, and offer school vaccination and booster clinics. The request comes as Wisconsin is experiencing […] Source: WRN.com







