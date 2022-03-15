DHS launches Thank You Tour honoring frontline health care workers
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is honoring all those who worked on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic. An event in Madison on Monday kicked off a statewide “thank you tour” to celebrate health care workers and those who helped over the past two years. ICYMI: @GovEvers and #DHSWI launched a statewide tour to […] Source: WRN.com
Plea hearing scheduled Monday for father charged in deaths of two children in Kaukauna
by Appleton Post-Crescent on March 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM
Matthew Beyer, 37, is expected to appear in court Monday for a plea hearing, according to court documents filed Tuesday in Outagamie County.
St. Norbert College President Bruess to leave, named president of College of Saint...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM
Brian Bruess was named president of the College of Saint Benedict and Saint John's University in Collegeville, Minn.
Radzik, Marion Age 97 formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 15, 2022 at 3:48 PM
'I'm texting you and hearing explosions.' Conversations with two Ukrainian journalists...
by Wausau Daily Herald on March 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM
In text messages, two Ukrainian journalists share how their lives have turned into a desperate struggle for survival.
'If you can't adjust, you can't advance.' How Green Bay, Fox Valley DEI specialists make...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 3:12 PM
Four professionals in the Fox Valley and Green Bay areas discuss the value of committing to DEI work within organizations.
Last of four charged in 2019 death of Preble student sentenced
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM
Jarid Stevens of Oconto received 15 years in prison for his role in the death of Federico Abarca.
Trial starts for Green Bay man accused of slashing former Yellow Cab owner over 200 times...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on March 14, 2022 at 11:53 PM
Former taxicab company owner Douglas Caldwell, 73, was brutally killed in his Green Bay house on St. Patrick's Day, 2020.
DOJ files suit against Tyco Fire Products, alleging company failed to keep Marinette,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on March 14, 2022 at 9:21 PM
The state filed a suit saying that Tyco Fire Products knowingly violated state law surrounding discharges of toxic PFAS.
