DHS implementing next phase of 988 lifeline plan

Implementation of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in Wisconsin is moving to its next phase. A year-long, multimedia campaign aims to make sure all state residents know this free and confidential service is here. “No matter where you are in the state, if you’re experiencing a mental health emergency or substance use concern, help […] Source: WRN.com







