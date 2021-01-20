DHS expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 65 and older – but calls for patience

Starting Monday, Wisconsin residents age 65 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk cautioned that doesn’t mean everyone in that age group will be able to get vaccinated right away. “There are approximately 700-thousand Wisconsinites over the age of 65. Let’s […]

Source: WRN.com







