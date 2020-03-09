DHS confirms second Covid-19 case in Wisconsin
A second person Wisconsin has tested positive for Covid-19 coronavirus. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said the person was exposed while traveling within the U.S. & is currently isolated at home in Pierce County. Pierce County Public Health is working to determine who may have been in contact with the patient to isolate or […]
Source: WRN.com
