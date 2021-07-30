DHS asks for people to get vaccinated as COVID case counts climb

Public health officials are pleading for people to get vaccinated, as COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services Thursday update showed a 7-day average of 556 new confirmed cases – double what it was a week earlier and nearly 8 times where it was a month ago. The sooner […]

Source: WRN.com







