DFW Asking Consumers to Support Farmers During Dairy Month
The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is encouraging consumers to stand united with the state’s dairy farmers during June Dairy Month by finding simple ways to show support for an industry that contributes so much to Wisconsin’s culture and identity.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Absentee ballot request forms may automatically go to 2.7 million Wisconsin voters
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020 at 4:27 PM
Absentee ballot request forms may automatically go to 2.7 million Wisconsin voters
Congratulations, seniors. Check out our gallery of graduation photos
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 4:24 PM
As this year's seniors miss out on some memorable moments this spring, we want to help put them in the spotlight.
Wisconsin colleges hope to reopen this fall. But questions outnumber answers on how they...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020 at 3:11 PM
Wisconsin colleges are planning to reopen in some way this fall. But campus leaders acknowledge plans are still in flux, and could change quickly.
Bay Park Square mall will reopen Wednesday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 2:36 PM
Two stores inside the mall — Apricot Lane Boutique and Mojos — posted on social media that their stores would be opening at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
A comedian moved home just before coronavirus hit; now she's making a popular...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 20, 2020 at 12:00 PM
Kristin Brey's videos are charming, political and opinionated, with an urge to reach voters and provide a fun way to get into big issues.
Rodgers-Brady contest tops Packers tickets on uncertain secondary market
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 20, 2020 at 11:27 AM
Four games on Green Bay Packers' schedule well above rest in attracting fans.
State Ag Groups: USDA's CFAP Assistance Not Enough for Dairy
on May 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM
A pair of Wisconsin farm groups say the USDA's Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, or CFAP, is a great first step to helping producers who are struggling financially this year.
Wisconsin Lawmakers Pushing for MILK Act
on May 20, 2020 at 11:17 AM
Three of Wisconsin's congressional representatives are introducing a bipartisan effort to expand the USDA's milk donation program to help get dairy products into the hands of the food insecure.
