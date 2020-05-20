DFW Asking Consumers to Support Farmers During Dairy Month

The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is encouraging consumers to stand united with the state’s dairy farmers during June Dairy Month by finding simple ways to show support for an industry that contributes so much to Wisconsin’s culture and identity.

Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com







