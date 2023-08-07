DFI urges caution regarding precious metal investment pitches

Ask questions first, if you’re considering investing in precious metals. Staff Attorney Lindsay Fedler with the state Department of Financial Institutions Division of Securities, said due diligence is critical before buying gold or silver. “What are their qualifications, and how does the product they’re pitching meet your personal financial needs, as well as what are […] Source: WRN.com







