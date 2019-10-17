Detective says he suspected Krista Sypher case was a homicide within days of disappearance
Jason Sypher told police his wife, Krista took $30,000 and left March 13. Plover detective found multiple withdrawals totaling $40,000 from bank.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
