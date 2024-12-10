Details emerge about suspect charged with murder in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Prosecutors are beginning to take steps to bring the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare’s CEO back to New York to face a murder charge. Luigi Nicholas Mangione is being held without bail Tuesday in Pennsylvania after he was arrested…
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 6:57 PM
The Bucks face Orlando tonight in the NBA Cup quarterfinals – The basketball Badgers take on Illinois in Big Ten action in Champaign — The Packers return to practice on Wednesday to start preparing for Seattle.
Thompson, Frances M. (Mike) Age 69 of Ontario
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 4:07 PM
Ziems, Steven C. Age 66 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on December 10, 2024 at 4:03 PM
Titletown Report for 12/10/2024
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 12:07 PM
The Packers have struggled recently to get WR Jayden Reed involved in the offense – The Lions stacked the line of scrimmage to stop the run, but the Packers kept at it, feeling it necessary to run the ball.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on December 10, 2024 at 12:04 PM
The Bengals kept their slim playoff hopes alive with Monday night win over Dallas. — The Badgers return to Big Ten action, facing Illinois — The Bucks continue their search for an NBA Cup, hosting Orlando tonight.
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM
Man charged with homicide after body found near city park (WAUKESHA) A man is in custody after a hidden body was found in Waukesha. 62-year-old Kevin Lychwick is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse after the body […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on December 10, 2024 at 8:00 AM
Teen to be arraigned in Lily Peters murder (Chippewa Falls) A teen suspected of killing Lily Peters in Chippewa Falls is scheduled to enter a plea on Tuesday. The 16-year-old, known so far by the initials C P B, is scheduled for arraignment at 11:30 […]
Local prep scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 7:02 PM
Hillsboro Boys Basketball Wins Girls Lose to De Soto
by WRJC WebMaster on December 9, 2024 at 7:01 PM
