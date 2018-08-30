Despite Flooding Hillsboro Fireman’s Labor Day Celebration to Go On as Scheduled

Nick Stekel of the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Deptartment and Michael Clark of Clark Powersport Group say The Labor Day Celebration IS GOING TO HAPPEN. “We are cleaning the park up here and we will be ready to go for the celebration” says Stekel. Clark of Clark Powersport Group has helped in the cleanup effort to make sure the event goes on as planned. The community has really come together in dire times. This will be the 65th annual Fireman’s Labor Day Celebration in Hillsboro. It’s the largest Labor Day event in Vernon County.

Source: WRJC.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.