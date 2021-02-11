Despite cold shooting, No. 21 Wisconsin gets by Nebraska (AUDIO)

The Wisconsin Badgers may have been fortunate to be facing a Nebraska team that is still looking for its first Big Ten Conference victory. UW struggled again offensively, shooting just 32% from the field but still managed to pull out a 61-48 victory over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln, Neb. Freshman Jonathan Davis scored 10 points, […]

