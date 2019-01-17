Despite 59-21 Loss to Nekoosa 3 Wrestlers Have Big Night for Golden Eagles

The Mauston wrestling team suffered its first conference setback of the season falling to the Nekoosa Papermakers 59-21 Thursday night. Despite the loss Mauston still had some key wins. Mauston Freshman Vincent Bellock picked up a big 10-8 overtime win over Nekoosa’s Juan Torres at 132lbs. Mauston also got pins from Hunter Knitt at 126lbs and Dakota Barrix at 195lbs. Dom Meurett also won via forfeit at 285lbs. The Golden Eagles battle Wisconsin Dells next Thursday.

