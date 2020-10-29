Despite 16 News COVID19 Cases Active Cases Down in Juneau County

The Juneau County Health Department reported 16 news Cases of COVID19 during their Thursday evening report. Active cases did drop as there are currently 181 active cases with 4 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 805 cases with 413 recoveries.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.