DeSantis vies with Trump to sway Iowa conservatives, warns of a Republican 'culture of losing'
It’s a high-profile day of presidential politics in Iowa. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump are sharing the spotlight in the early-voting state as they try to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their competing campaign styles.…
Wisconsin boy lost for 2 days in Michigan park prayed he wouldn't spend 'rest of my life'...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM
A Wisconsin boy lost in Michigan park says he prayed during his ordeal that he wouldn't be "stuck out here for the rest of my life."
Students, mentors from 16 area schools participate in Goody Duathlon in Pulaski
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2023 at 10:01 PM
These photos from the 11th annual Goody Duathlon in Pulaski are sure to make you smile!
New Wisconsin Policy Forum report exemplifies the struggles child care centers, parents...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM
A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum uses the example of a hypothetical center in Milwaukee County to address common child care misconceptions.
Fact check: Vos says state's tax coffers would take a hit if Brewers leave
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, says state's tax coffers would take a hit if Brewers leave
Flooding is part of life along the Mississippi. Still, 'this one was really ugly.'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 12:50 PM
From Minnesota and Wisconsin down to Illinois and Iowa, recovery efforts are well underway. And for better or for worse, there's institutional knowledge.
Hannah Beauchamp-Pope couldn't even ask for extra ketchup. Now, she's an activist and...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2023 at 12:28 PM
"I used to be the girl who couldn't even ask for extra ketchup at a restaurant," Hannah-Beauchamp-Pope said. Now, she goes for what she wants.
Why are flags lowered to half-staff, half-mast in Wisconsin?
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 12, 2023 at 12:17 PM
Flag-lowering orders are decreed either on a national level by the president of the United States or at a state level by the governor.
Money available for nonprofits to address maternal and infant health disparities
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 12, 2023 at 11:01 AM
The program, funded by federal pandemic stimulus money, will fund maternal and child health programs up to $1.15 million for two years.
Katie Krouse becomes first female executive director of Door County nature sanctuary, but...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM
Katie Krouse takes over as director of the state's first nature preserve, which was founded thanks to the efforts of pioneering women like Emma Toft
