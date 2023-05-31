DeSantis kicks off presidential campaign in Iowa, vows to 'fight back' against Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped up to Donald Trump at his campaign kickoff event in Iowa, vowing to “fight back” against the former president as the GOP’s 2024 campaign enters a new phase. Until now, the 44-year-old Republican governor whose…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.