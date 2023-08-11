DeSantis is resetting his campaign again. Some Republicans worry his message is getting in the way
Ron DeSantis is dismissing concerns about his latest staffing shakeup as he returns to Iowa in the midst of a weekslong campaign reset. The Republican presidential hopeful has also declined to talk about the two rounds of campaign layoffs he…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Appleton East sparks controversy with a back-to-school event for 'students of color'
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM
WILL sent a letter to the district asking it to take down a Facebook post inviting freshman "students of color" to a meet-and-greet on Aug. 15.
-
Knowing grooming behaviors can prevent child sexual abuse. Here's how to spot them.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM
The responsibility to prevent child sexual abuse is on adults, so here's how to identify potentially dangerous behaviors and ways to prevent abuse.
-
Water company's 'aggressive' sales approach concerns Green Bay Water utility officials
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM
Green Bay woman says Illinois-based business sent worker to her door, asked to come into home to "check her water." Utility workers use picture IDs.
-
Southern Door school board shelves two projects proposed in $14.9 million referendum
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 11, 2023 at 12:15 AM
Increased costs from other work mean two hoped-for projects can't be done now, but the district may revive one or both if enough money is left over.
-
Wisconsin DOJ asks to see documents related to clergy abuse sealed in Archdiocese...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is asking to view sealed documents from the Archdiocese of Milwaukee's 2015 bankruptcy case in order to obtain information about clergy abuse.
-
Keith Kutska, last of 'Monfils Six' remaining in prison, is granted parole
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 10, 2023 at 10:53 PM
Kutska, 72, will be eligible for release from prison Aug. 29. He was one of six men convicted of the murder of Tom Monfils and given a life sentence.
-
More than 11 million pounds of plastic pollutes Lake Michigan and its beaches annually....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 10, 2023 at 9:08 PM
A suite of technologies, such as an aquatic robot vacuum, is cleaning up plastic before it can embed itself into Lake Michigan.
-
$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Luxemburg
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM
It's not the jackpot, but a winner claimed $100,000, before taxes.
-
HS Football Preview – 2023 Bangor Cardinals
by WRJC WebMaster on August 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.