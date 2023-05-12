DeSantis and Trump competing to sway Iowa GOP activists at dueling events

It’s a high-profile day of presidential politics in Iowa. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump are sharing the spotlight in the early-voting state as they try to sway influential conservative activists and contrast their competing campaign styles.…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.