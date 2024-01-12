DeSantis and Haley barnstorm across frigid Iowa in the final days before the Republican caucuses
Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were finding Iowa voters looking for alternatives to former President Donald Trump as they campaigned on the final weekend before 2024 voting begins. But voters’ reactions on Saturday showed how uncertain it is whether either…
Bill would toughen penalties against drivers who flee police
by Bob Hague on January 12, 2024 at 4:31 PM
Proposed legislation would toughen penalties against drivers who flee police in Wisconsin. The measure from is from state Representative Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield). Donovan testified on Thursday before the Assembly and highlighted the impacts caused […]
DHS recommends RSV and other vaccines this winter for those who are pregnant
by Raymond Neupert on January 11, 2024 at 10:51 PM
Officials at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services say pregnant people who want to protect their newborns from R S V can choose to get vaccinated. Wisconsin Immunization Program Coordinator Dr. Stephanie Schauer says the new vaccine can […]
Vruwink stresses focus on railroad crossing safety
by Bob Hague on January 11, 2024 at 6:18 PM
Wisconsin Railway Commissioner Don Vruwink wants to highlight safety at rail crossings around the state. Vruwink briefed the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday “Because we’ve had 19 derailments in the […]
Theisen, Michael Lawrence Age 62 formerly of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2024 at 4:13 PM
Artuso, Leo Michael Age 83 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on January 11, 2024 at 4:12 PM
Recall effort against Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
by Bob Hague on January 10, 2024 at 11:01 PM
An effort is underway to recall Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Wispolitics.com reported on Wednesday that Matthew Snorek of Burlington filed paperwork with the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He intends to circulate a recall petition against […]
Findings and proposed legislation released by Speaker’s Task Force on Human Trafficking
by Bob Hague on January 10, 2024 at 10:37 PM
At the Capitol, findings and recommendations from the Speaker’s Task Force on Human Trafficking were released on Wednesday. Task force chair, Representative Jerry O’Connor (R-Fond du Lac) said they’re proposing 11 bills to address […]
WBA Award
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 5:58 PM
First Mile Bluff baby of 2024 born on New Year’s Day
by WRJC WebMaster on January 10, 2024 at 5:29 PM
