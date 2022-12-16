Des Moines police arrest man after racing car kills boy

Police in Iowa have charged a man in the death of a 4-year-old boy who was killed when a car that was racing on a city street crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles. Des Moines police say…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.