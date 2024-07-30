Des Moines officers kill suspect after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them, police say
Authorities say officers shot and killed a man in Des Moines after he opened fire and critically wounded one of them. Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a news release that officers went to a home at around 3:30 a.m.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 30, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Brewers knock off Braves and deal for starting pitcher – Badgers open fall Training Camp today
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on July 30, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Two teens die, two injured in New Berlin crash after fleeing police (NEW BERLIN) Two young people died in a single-vehicle crash late Sunday night in southeast Wisconsin. When police tried to pull over a car in a park in Muskego for […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on July 29, 2024 at 8:59 PM
The football Badgers open fall training camp in Platteville on Tuesday – The Brewers open a series against the Braves tonight.
-
Dedrick, Emil Age 88 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:16 PM
-
Jones, Mary Ann Age 99 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 3:08 PM
-
Tomah/Scenic Bluffs Baseball Team Advances to 16U State Championship Game
by WRJC WebMaster on July 29, 2024 at 2:58 PM
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on July 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Door County judge tosses challenge to absentee ballots (STURGEON BAY) A challenge to the way Wisconsin handles absentee ballot requests has been dismissed by a Door County judge. WisPolitics reports the challenge came earlier this year from an […]
-
Statue at Capitol honors Civil Rights pioneer Vel R. Phillips
by bhague@wrn.com on July 28, 2024 at 8:00 PM
A statue of groundbreaking civil rights leader Vel R. Phillips unveiled at the Capitol in Madison on Saturday. Her son, attorney Micheal Phillips, said his mom was “tough” and a “fighter.” He also told the crowd gathered at […]
-
Tomah/SBC 19U Baseball Team Falls in Regional Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on July 25, 2024 at 2:38 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.