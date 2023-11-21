Derek Chauvin's family has received no updates after prison stabbing, attorney says
An attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd says his family has been kept in the dark by federal prison officials after he was stabbed in prison. A person familiar with the matter told The…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
GBB FULL GAME: Kickapoo at Royall
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 9:48 PM
-
Passport to Healthier Living with Diabetes
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 11/21
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 5:03 PM
-
Royall Girls Crush Black River Falls Stay Undefeated
by WRJC News on November 22, 2023 at 5:02 PM
-
Local Girls Basketball Scores From Monday 11/20
by WRJC News on November 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM
-
Royall Rallies By Kickapoo in Girls Basketball
by WRJC News on November 21, 2023 at 6:29 PM
-
Minigh, Michael Wayne Age 77 of Adams
by WRJC News on November 21, 2023 at 3:43 PM
-
Flags at half-staff Tuesday to honor Waukesha Christmas Parade victims
by Bob Hague on November 21, 2023 at 10:25 AM
Flags will be at half-staff in Wisconsin on Tuesday. In remembrance of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, Governor Tony Evers has ordered the lowering of U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to half-staff. The gesture honors the six lives lost: […]
-
Evers vetoes Republican tax cut & child care tax credit bill
by Bob Hague on November 20, 2023 at 10:46 PM
An expected veto from Governor Tony Evers. The Democratic governor has made it clear he intended to reject a plan from Republican legislators that would have reduced state income taxes by $2 billion while expanding a tax credit for parents to cover […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.