Deputies say pregnant woman overdosed from heroin from Nygren, Gray

Brown County investigators say a 31-year-old pregnant Green Bay woman died of an overdose, and they believe a state lawmaker’s daughter and a man sold her the heroin. Twenty-eight-year-old Cassandra Nygren and 33-year-old Shawn Gray were arrested early Wednesday on two possible charges of first-degree reckless homicide by dealing drugs. Deputies say Jennifer Skeen was […]

Source: WRN.com

