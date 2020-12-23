Depleted Golden Eagles Fall to Sparta 60-53 in Boys Basketball
The Sparta Spartans took advantage of a shorthanded Mauston team to pick up their first win of the season 60-53 over the Golden Eagles. The first half went back and forth with the teams tied 25-25 at the break. Sparta went on a run to begin the 2nd half to take a 39-31 lead. Mauston chipped away and got within 47-45 but Spenser Lehman had to exit the game with a minor injury. Sparta took advantage going on a 7-0 and held on for the 7 point victory. Lehman did return and scored 15 points for the Golden Eagles, Brock Massey led the Golden Eagles with 20 while Jerik Goers added 8points. Sparta was ledy by Brian Sanchez who finished with 16points. Mauston falls to 3-3 on the season and will host Holmen next Tuesday evening.
Source: WRJC.com
by WRJC WebMaster on December 23, 2020 at 3:29 AM
