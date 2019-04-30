Denicke, Antonia (“Toni”) Age 95 formerly of Mauston
Antonia (“Toni”) Denicke, age 95, Stevens Point, formerly of Mauston, passed away on April 26, 2019.
Toni was born in Mauston, WI on December 29, 1923, the eleventh of twelve children of Hobart and Mathea (Saltvedt) Nelson.
After graduating from Mauston High School, Toni lived for a period of time in Milwaukee, Wi where she worked for Kearney and Trecker as a crane operator. She loved working there but returned home to Mauston, to help her mother on the family farm.
Her marriage to Willis (Bill) Denicke, took place on June 11, 1948 at East Lemonweir Church in Elroy, WI. They were married 61 years, until his death in 2010.
Toni was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church, a homemaker and constant support for Bill during his business ventures. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, was on a bowling team and played cards in her younger years. She and Bill enjoyed traveling, spending time at their cabin on Castle Rock Lake and condo in Florida for many years. Toni was proud of her Norwegian heritage, and has passed on the tradition of making Norwegian cookies and lefse at Christmas time to her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bill, brothers Helmert, Erling, Rudy, Phillip, Wilfred (Bill); sisters Margaret Carlbom, Nora Johnson, Dagny Sabljak, Ruth Fick, Agnes Lawton, Haldis Carnahan.
Survivors include one son, Donn (Jill) Denicke of Stansbury Park, Utah, one daughter, Shannon (Steve) Moore of Plover, Wisconsin. 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, May 3, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, Mauston where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army or Alzheimer’s Association.
For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com
Source: WRJC.com
