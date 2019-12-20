Dems call on Green Bay lawmaker to resign over sexual harassment investigation

Assembly Democrats in Madison have removed a Green Bay legislator from some of his duties, and are calling for his resignation. A state investigation substantiated a sexual harassment claim made against state Representative Staush Gruszynski this week, according to Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz. Gruszynski ran unopposed and is in his first term. He’s also […]

