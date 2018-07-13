Dems assail Foxconn deal in Milwaukee debate

At the first televised debate for the eight Democratic candidates running for governor, most of the candidates took aim at Republican Governor Scott Walker and what they say is his failure to put the people of Wisconsin first. The debate was held at UW-Milwaukee. Candidates were asked different questions, but geared towards the same topic. […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.