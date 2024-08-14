Democrats try to block Green Party from presidential ballot in Wisconsin, citing legal issues
An employee of the Democratic National Committee has filed a complaint seeking to remove the Green Party’s presidential candidate from the ballot in Wisconsin. The complaint filed Wednesday argues that the party is ineligible. It’s the latest move by the…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
Referenda limiting governor’s fiscal power rejected by Wisconsin voters (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters turn down two constitutional amendments Tuesday. Those proposed changes would have limited the governor’s power to spend federal money. […]
Tuesday is Wisconsin Partisan Primary (UNDATED) Wisconsin voters head to the polls for the partisan primary on Tuesday. Something to keep in mind, from state Elections Administrator Meagan Wolfe. Because this is a partisan primary, voters need to […]
