Democrats To Choose New Party Leader At Annual Convention

Two people are running for chairman of the Wisconsin Democratic Party — with a vote to be taken this weekend. Both party Vice Chair David Bowen and former MoveOn-dot-org leader Ben Wikler want the position being given up by Martha Lanning. She decided not to seek reelection. The new leader will be picked for a two-year term when more than one-thousand delegates to the annual party convention vote Saturday in Milwaukee.

Source: WRJC.com





