Democrats stay focused on Walker, not each other

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on Democratic gubernatorial candidate forum. 8:20 p.m. Democratic candidates for governor are staying unified in opposing Republican Gov. Scott Walker and not targeting one another in a debate that comes just six days before the primary election. Seven of the eight Democratic candidates gathered for the forum Wednesday in Madison to make their closing arguments to voters. State superintendent and front-runner Tony Evers took a swipe at Walker saying…

