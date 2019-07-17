Democrats make renewed push for non-partisan legislative mapping

As the time to draft up new legislative boundaries approaches, Democrats are making another push to have a non-partisan board handle the maps. Dave Hansen from Green Bay says Republicans had control of the legislature at the time the current maps were created in 2011. “The new boundaries they drew are so beyond the pale that […]

