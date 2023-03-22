Democrats introduce measure to repeal Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion law

At the Capitol on Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers joined Democrats in the legislature, as they proposed a bill to repeal Wisconsin’s 1848 abortion law. “The Republicans have their bill. The Democrats have their bill. The people of Wisconsin should be able to hear a debate about this issue not silence,” Evers said. A debate is unlikely, […] Source: WRN.com







