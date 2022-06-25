Democrats gather in La Crosse for state convention as party grapples with court ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade
In the shadow of Roe v. Wade being overturned, state Democrats gathered in La Crosse for their first in-person convention in three years.
Democrats gather in La Crosse for state convention as party grapples with court ruling...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 3:24 PM
Marquette poll reveals an 'enthusiasm gap' that could become a factor in Wisconsin races...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM
The Wisconsin poll contains a red flag for Democrats: Republican-leaning voters indicate higher enthusiasm about voting this fall.
Abortion rights backers express hurt, anger over Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade;...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 25, 2022 at 11:55 AM
The court's decision puts back into effect an 1849 state law banning abortions in Wisconsin except when saving the life of the mother.
With abortion stopped in Wisconsin, Midwest states where it's legal say they can be an...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Leaders in Illinois and Minnesota say they're prepared to serve Wisconsin patients but will need funding and staffing to meet the increased demand.
Supreme Court abortion ruling prompts rallies in Milwaukee, Green Bay, Appleton
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 2:29 AM
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday striking down Roe v. Wade spurred rallies around Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, Green Bay and Appleton.
Anti-abortion groups celebrate historic court victory as they look to find ways to help...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 2:25 AM
Those who have worked for decades to end abortions in Wisconsin say they are looking to find other ways to help pregnant women in need.
Is abortion legal in Wisconsin? Here's how the overturning of Roe v. Wade affects...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 2:21 AM
Practically, abortions will not be available in Wisconsin given the legal uncertainty and the state ban in statute. Here's what else to know
Roe decision means an immediate halt to abortion in Wisconsin, setting the stage for the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 25, 2022 at 2:19 AM
Supporters and opponents of abortion access have long said overturning Roe would put back into effect the state ban, but legal challenges are likely.
Wisconsin congressional delegation splits along party lines on passage of bipartisan gun...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 24, 2022 at 9:05 PM
Baldwin said the measure "will help protect people from gun violence," while Johnson called the bill "a classic example of Washington dysfunction."
