Democrats' choice wins key Wisconsin Supreme Court race
A Democratic-backed Milwaukee judge has won the high stakes Wisconsin Supreme Court race, ensuring liberals will take over majority control of the court for the first time in 15 years with the fate of the state’s abortion ban pending. Milwaukee…
Hobart, Howard village presidents reelected as incumbents hold power in municipal races
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 4:00 AM
Incumbents fare well in De Pere City Council races; voters in Howard, Hobart reelect village board presidents.
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz declared winner over conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 3:50 AM
The new liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is now expected to take up legal challenges to a number of controversial and high-profile policies enacted in the last decade under a Republica…
Trump indictment recap: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in historic New York...
by USA TODAY on April 5, 2023 at 3:42 AM
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Manhattan to 34 felony counts on the first criminal charges against a former president.
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reelected to another 4-year term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 3:42 AM
Genrich received 13,507 votes to 11,999 for Weininger, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
Voters approve Ashwaubenon School District's $19.5 million referendum, saving teachers...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 3:37 AM
Here are election results for the Ashwaubenon School District's operational referendum.
Sister Bay tie is among the spring election results in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 3:29 AM
Village and town government seats were up for election, while referendums were on the ballot in the Gibraltar and Washington Island school districts
2023 Wisconsin spring general election updates: Voters back expanding work requirements...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 3:25 AM
Wisconsin voters are heading to the polls April 4 for the spring general election with the state Supreme Court race on all the ballots.
Wisconsin voters back expanding work requirements for welfare benefits. Here's why the...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 3:05 AM
In a mostly symbolic vote, Wisconsin voters supported in an advisory referendum Tuesday a work requirement for recipients of taxpayer-funded benefits.
Wisconsin voters change the state's constitution on cash bail. Here's what the decision...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 2:44 AM
In two separate referendum questions, voters in Wisconsin approved changing the constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
