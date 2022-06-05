Democrats challenge nominating papers of Trump-backed Republican governor candidate Tim Michels
If successful, the challenge would be a fatal blow to Michels, who was just endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
Driver charged in triple-fatal Green Bay crash to enter plea Monday, avoiding trial set...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2022 at 8:01 PM
Abdi F. Ahmed was facing three counts of first-degree reckless homicide in the deaths of Sonya Guillen, 27, Sonya Gonzalez, 57, and Jesse Saldana, 28.
Ten Green Bay residents homeless Sunday after Saturday blaze causes $80,000 damage to home
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM
Green Bay Metro Fire officials blame careless handling of smoking materials; remind residents to handle such materials safely.
Photos from Titletown District's Summer Fun Days Showcase
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 5, 2022 at 5:22 AM
Titletown District's Summer Fun Days Showcase included family activities and a free Jason Derulo concert on June 5, 2022, in Ashwaubenon, Wis.
UW-Madison's Black student enrollment has never exceeded 3%. Why does the school make so...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2022 at 5:20 AM
Across generations, UW-Madison students have fought for more Black representation. The university has failed to significantly move on the biggest marker: enrollment.
Man suspected of killing retired Wisconsin judge identified as Douglas K. Uhde; had been...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2022 at 2:58 AM
Douglas K. Uhde was found in the basement of Judge John Roemer's home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Here's what we know about the targeted killing of retired Wisconsin Judge John Roemer in...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 5, 2022 at 12:30 AM
Authorities discovered former Juneau County Judge John Roemer dead and another man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the basement of the town of New Lisbon home.
'I can't believe this happened in our neighborhood': New Lisbon community grapples with...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 4, 2022 at 9:02 PM
John Roemer was shot in a targeted killing, and the 56-year-old alleged gunman was discovered in the judge's home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Kiel School Board closes sexual harassment investigation, cites 'major concern' over...
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on June 3, 2022 at 10:30 PM
Parents of three eighth-grade boys under investigation, and a law firm, claimed victory. Advocates for LGBTQ students say the process fell short.
