Democrats call for new legislative maps after Janet Protasiewicz victory. Can they win a majority?
Experts say the state’s political geography makes it unlikely that any new set of legislative maps would give Democrats a certain or even likely majority.
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
As 1 in 8 kids go hungry and schools struggle to feed kids, Wisconsin has a chance to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM
The end of free lunch leaves families struggling to feed their kids and nutrition departments under-funded as they navigate families who can't pay.
-
Republicans bills seek to shorten the number of weeks unemployment would be paid, tighten...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM
One bill would link the duration of employment benefits to conditions in the economy and the availability of jobs.
-
The owners of a Shawano brewery were gutting the ceiling. Then, a gun fell out.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 10:02 AM
The gun is about as old as the theater that predated the Shawano brewery.
-
Ukraine relief effort gets Door County Candle owners on NBC game show 'The Wall'
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 9:56 AM
Owners Christiana and Nic Trapani were contacted by producers of "The Wall" after they became aware of the business' Ukraine Candle fundraiser.
-
Bice: Who were the biggest winners and (sore) losers in Wisconsin's elections Tuesday?...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 2:46 AM
After losing by double digits for the second time in three years, former Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly should know how to lose by now. He does not.
-
Spring election results: Oconto County voters make their decisions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 6, 2023 at 1:53 AM
Spots on city council, school boards and town boards were all up for grabs in the spring election.
-
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz defeats conservative Dan Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 12:39 AM
Janet Protasiewicz defeated Dan Kelly by double digits to earn a 10-year term on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
-
General manager of Sturgeon Bay shipyard suspended following allegations of criminal...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM
Craig Perciavalle is accused of misleading shareholders and investors, during his time at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama.
-
Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich reelected to another 4-year term
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 5, 2023 at 8:52 PM
Genrich received 13,507 votes to 11,999 for Weininger, according to unofficial results from Brown County.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.