Democrats bring a redistricting lawsuit in Wisconsin a day after census data shows population shifts
A top Democratic attorney asked a federal court to ready itself to redraw Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative maps Friday, a day after the U.S. Census Bureau released data showing shifts in the country’s population.
GOP lawmakers propose making workers who are fired, quit over vaccine mandates eligible...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 9:13 PM
The proposal comes as health systems across the state are implementing new requirements as hospitals brace for a new COVID-19 surge.
50% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated as COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 8:58 PM
The state Department of Health Services reported 50% of Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated Friday.
'This is ... about hate.' Holocaust comparisons show up at protests against hospitals'...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 13, 2021 at 7:08 PM
A state lawmaker defended the comparisons to Nazi Germany, as Jewish leaders said the messages make the "conversation about hate."
For the U.S. to fully realize the economic and cultural benefits of broadband, it must...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 6:57 PM
With its capacity for economic development and cultural connectedness, high-speed internet has become nearly essential to sustaining rural American life
What's it like to share a name with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Two Wisconsin fans...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on August 13, 2021 at 6:53 PM
Aaron Rodgers will go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. What's it like sharing a name with the famous Green Bay Packer?
Wisconsin grows modestly and more diverse while Milwaukee plummets to 1930s levels,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 5:42 PM
The state's population grew 3.6% since 2010 to 5.9 million — lagging the national growth of 7.4% and less than half the rate of neighbor Minnesota.
Fact check: Yes, about 324,000 Americans per year experience domestic violence during...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 3:21 PM
U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore says about 324,000 Americans per year experience domestic violence during pregnancy
Who is still without power around Wisconsin following the storms?
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 13, 2021 at 6:12 AM
As of midnight Friday, We Energies lists about 26,000 customers affected, down from more than 60,000 on Thursday morning.
