Democrats add seats in State Assembly, prevent veto proof majority in State Senate

Legislative Republicans appear to have failed in their effort to get a veto proof majority in the State Senate. Former DATCP Secretary Brad Pfaff held out a victory over former State Senator Dan Kapanke in the 32nd Senate District in western Wisconsin. Republicans needed to win three seats in the State Senate in order to […]

